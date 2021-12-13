Pima College's Francisco Manzo named Division II Player of the Year

Pima College's Francisco Manzo was named the United Soccer Coaches Men’s Soccer Junior College Division II Player of the Year on Monday.

The Salpointe Catholic High School grad helped the Aztecs to the second national title in program history. He played and started in all 21 games, scoring 12 goals to go with eight assists. He scored the title-winning penalty kick that secured the championship last month.

“It means a lot to me to be named Player of the Year and it wouldn’t be possible without my teammates and the coaches that would push me to be better in practice and in games,” Manzo said in a press release. “Being able to leave Pima after finally winning a national championship and to do it with all my teammates and some of my childhood friends was really special.”

Also Monday, the Pima men's coaches were named the Southwest Region Staff of the Year. Coach Dave Cosgrove had a new staff this season after bringing in Paul-David Seldis, Anatole Levallois and Rene Huerta. Pima finished with a 19-1-1 record.

“As everyone knows, to be successful in anything; life, business or athletics, it always takes great people. No one can do it by themselves,” Cosgrove said in the press release. “This award recognizes that it takes a lot of coaches and support staff to be successful.