In its first WPSL U21 season, the Pima County Surf are making a splash.

The region's newest high level amateur summer soccer team started its first season 3-0-1, having outscored opponents 14-1.

“I’d say, especially for our first season, it’s going really well,” Surf defender Sydney Heller said.

The Surf have played home games at either Gladden Farms or Kino North Grandstand. They beat the El Paso Surf 1-0 on June 3 in their first game, then they beat the Northern Arizona Altitude 2-0 and Lobos United FC 10-0.

In their first road game, at Northern Arizona, the Surf tied 1-1. If they beat El Paso and Lobos in their last two games, both on the road, they will win their conference.

“It’s been really fun. It’s been kind of interesting because we’re taking a bunch of girls from a bunch of different high schools, all Tucson locals, and putting them all on one team,” Surf defender Jordan Singleton said. “So it’s been really cool to see how we mesh together, how we play together, and it’s worked out really well for us.”

The Women's Premier Soccer League launched in 1998 and in 2021 added the U21 division.

“I didn’t know who was going to be on the team but coming in I was very surprised with the talent we have on our team,” said Heller, who played for Rincon/University and FC Tucson Youth. “I know a lot of these girls from playing high school and club and everything and it was just really good bunch. We work really well together too and it’s just been really fun and competitive and exactly what I was looking for this summer.”

Forward Delaney Buntin (Cienega, Pima College) leads the Surf in goals with three, plus one assist. Midfielder Jamie Black (Canyon del Oro, FC Tucson Youth) leads the team in points with two goals and four assists.

Defender Zoe Christofaro (Cienega, Southern Arizona Soccer Club) and forward Caitlyn Maher (Pima College, Catalina Foothills) also have multiple goals and nine total surfers have scored so far this year. Buntin is third in the league in scoring.

“Surf Nation” started with San Diego Surf in 1977 and regularly churns out USWNT players. The Pima County iteration is an offshoot of the national "Surf" identity.

“Pima County Surf is new to Tucson, they’ve been here about a year and Surf is a national brand though,” Surf head coach Tony Torres said. “There’s this legacy or this reputation of Surf being in the women’s soccer scene.”

When Surf came to Tucson Torres, who has coached at Cienega, FC Tucson and TSA, was excited to join.

Now there are over 50 Surf clubs from Canada to San Diego from Puerto Rico to New England. The Surf Select is a team made of players nationwide.

Pima County Surf has opportunities from U4 (called the Lil’ Surfers) to late teens in addition to the WPSL side.

Torres said the staff wanted to emphasize a positive culture so the U21 team of former rivals gels together.

“In the beginning it was a little bit intimidating especially since a lot of them went on to play college and some of us didn’t but I think over time it was really nice to get to know and just like learn that all of us are teammates,” said Singleton, who played for Cienega and FC Tucson Youth. “We may have been rivals before but that only pushed us to get better and now we’re teammates now and we’re working really well together.”

While the WPSL, with its 130 teams, is highly-organized with conferences made up of divisions feeding into four regions, most WPSL U21 teams are independent. The Surf’s slate this year is six games.

“I think the six games that we have is appropriate because it’s allowing us to see where we’re at,” Torres said. “I think FC Tucson has been doing it for a long time and they have that experience of doing that.”

The FC Tucson Women have been playing the WPSL since 2013, starting off as Tucson Soccer Academy (TSA).

Next season the Surf could move up to the WPSL’s senior division.

“The goal is to move up and I think based on how we’re doing right now there’s a really strong possibility that we move up,” Torres said.