The Pima women’s basketball team’s run toward the 2023 NJCAA Division II National Championship ended Wednesday night against Baltimore County-Essex, with a particularly rough third quarter ultimately putting the Aztecs in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

The Aztecs fell, 89-75, to Essex after the Knights outscored Pima 37-17 in the third quarter alone. In the quarterfinals of the NJCAA DII tournament in Port Huron, Michigan, Pima led after one, was tied at the half, and even outscored the Knights by six in the fourth quarter.

But that 20-point advantage in the third quarter alone created enough of a cushion for Essex, seeding second, to advance to the national semifinals; and while the No. 7-seed Aztecs do have a consolation game against sixth-seeded Bryant and Stratton College of Wisconsin Thursday at noon, the loss ended Pima’s chance of advancing further.

"We know we want to finish our season together so our goal right now is to play till Saturday," sophomore Luisa Chavez, a Rio Rico High School grad who finished with 21 points, said postgame in a team-issued release. "We just got to move on and win (Thursday); and we want to finish strong."

During that third quarter eruption, Essex’s Faith Blackstone scored 11 points while the Knights made 12-of-20 from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point range, and hit 9-of-10 free throws. Pima, on the flipside, connected on just 6-of-16 from the floor and hit 1-of-5 3s in the third — the 20-point single-quarter disparity giving the Knights plenty of breathing room.

"The first 20 minutes was probably some of the proudest basketball I've had all year in terms of going into halftime, tied with the No. 2 team in the country, foul trouble all over the place, and people just kept stepping up," Pima coach Todd Holthaus said in the release. "The third quarter got away from us but they kind of looked at each other and said, 'this is not how we're going to end,' and they fought back in the fourth and made it a game. I'm just real proud of them."

For the game, Chavez led all scorers while also chipping in eight rebounds. Matehya Abele (Holbrook HS) had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) add 11 points, six boards and five assists.

Aiona Johnson (Shiprock, N.M.) had nine points and Torrance Begay (Page HS) eight to round out coach Todd Holthaus’ starting lineup. Off the bench, Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) scored seven, Taina Lee (Taylorsville, Utah) three and Camilla Norton (Gilbert Casteel HS) two.

Essex had three players score 17 or more points — including two reserves. Blackstone led the Knights with 19, while Ashley Dickey and Cassandra Hawthorne added 17, both coming off the bench.

While Pima outshot Essex from the floor (46.7% to 40.8%) and at the line (73.3% to 62.9%) for the game, the Knights did attempt 20 more free throws, making 11 more than the Aztecs.

Perhaps the biggest undoing for Pima was in the turnover battle, with the Aztecs giving the ball away 21 times, to just nine for Essex, with the Knights scoring 25 points off those turnovers, compared to just 13 for Pima.

The loss brings Pima’s season to 26-8 overall heading into Thursday's consolation matchup. That marks includes wins this month over Scottsdale, 59-50, to earn the Aztecs another NJCAA Region I Division II crown and earn Holthaus’ team another national tourney bid, and a victory Tuesday over North Central Missouri. That victory, coming in the national tournament’s first round, saw the Aztecs down by six entering the fourth quarter, only to come back to win 69-66 to reach Wednesday’s quarterfinals.