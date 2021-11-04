Players, familiar faces make Matt Dyck's Arizona return memorable

Matt Dyck is in his second season as an assistant coach with the Arizona Wildcats.

In reality, he's been a part of coach Dave Rubio's team for much longer than that.

“I've known Dave since before I was born,” Dyck said. “My father and Dave are really close. I spent my first (years) here back when we went to the Final Four and my sister set here and my father was actually Dave’s volunteer assistant a few years ago.”

Rubio described Dyck’s father, Jack Dyck, as a mentor of his and noted that the two "have been close friends for a long time." The two attended the same junior high, high school and college.

Following the departure of former assistant coach Greg Whitis in 2020, Rubio turned to the family he knew best.

Matt Dyck was certainly qualified. He was a team manager under Rubio from 2001-05 and coached the UA men's volleyball club team from 2008-10 before coaching stints at Central Arizona College (2011-2014) and Eastern Washington (2015-16).

“The overriding factor was being able to hire someone that I knew what their personality was going to be inside the gym and what they were going to bring in terms of being a trainer,” Rubio said in July 2020 after hiring Dyck.