Put me in, Coach: Former big-leaguer's son eager to make first start on Wildcats golf team

“I never really looked at the in-state schools because of that,” he said. “I liked the sound of it, but I didn’t appreciate Arizona for what it was.”

Aurilia enrolled at UCLA, but was immediately homesick. He said a “culmination of things” led him to believe maybe he wasn’t tailored to live in California on his own. In December 2019, Aurilia entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Soon after, he decided to return home and play for the Wildcats.

Said Aurilia: “California at the time was the place I wanted to be, but after growing up, that’s when I realized it’s actually not what I wanted.

“I liked it when I was younger, but now that I’ve matured a little bit, I’ve realized being closer to home is beneficial, especially at a program like this. … It was a good decision to come back here.”

Adding Aurilia to a veteran group of seniors in Brad Reeves, David Laskin, Tucson native Trevor Werbylo and Sierra Vista product Briggs Duce, along with standout sophomore Christian Sienkiewicz and others, “was great timing for us both,” UA coach Jim Anderson said.

“Chaz knows how to play his game and has a skillset that is unique,” said Anderson.