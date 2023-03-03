With the snow (mostly) gone from the Omni Tucson National Resort grounds, the focus at Friday’s opening round of the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences was on the hot start by Brett Quigley.

Quigley led with a 7-under 65 Friday after the first of three rounds in Tucson’s annual PGA Tour Champions event at Tucson National’s Catalina Course.

“I’m happy with my game,” Quigley said. “I’m pretty comfortable right now.”

After opening up with two birdies on the first two holes, Quigley got five birdies on the back nine to go with four pars.

“Actually, I think I played better on the front,” Quigley said. “I hit a lot of nice putts, just didn’t make much.

“All of a sudden made a couple on the back, hit it close a couple times and all of a sudden it was 5 under on the back, so it was a little easier. Actually, it was just solid.”

John Huston, Kirk Triplett and Brian Cooper were tied for second with 6-under 66s.

“I played pretty good,” Huston said. “I started off hitting the ball really well and I made a few. When it got windy there at the end, I made a few good saves so kind of held the score together.”

The 54-hole event started Friday after the snow had long since melted away — except for some hanging around in a shaded area next to some stands.

Quigley credited the turnaround after the course was blanketed in snow early Thursday morning.

“I didn’t think we would play the pro-am yesterday (but) our staff did a great job just getting us around,” Quigley said. “I loved it. I felt like I was a little kid yesterday. I hadn’t seen snow in so long.

“It was a fun morning. The guys building the snowman out there on the driving range and driving in, seeing all that snow — it was like being a kid again.”

Triplett, who has lived in Scottsdale since the early 1990s, said even before the snow this week it was one of the coldest winters he’s seen here.

“The course was good. It was a little spongy, a little soft. You can tell there’s some extra — more moisture than usual,” Triplett said. “I think that’s why those scores are pretty good. There are some good scores even though it’s a little bit windy. It’s a little cold. The greens are very receptive because of that.”

Player-host Jerry Kelly shot a 4-under-par 68, good enough for to tie for sixth place after round one. Kelly is sponsored by Cologuard, which is a colon cancer screening test. Kelly saw his friend Rob Andringa die of colon cancer, and his wife Carol had a cancerous kidney removed.

The tournament’s opening ceremonies featured Katie Couric, colon cancer survivors and an Air Force flyover.

“I probably had a little more adrenaline on the first tee because I want to perform for everybody. But other than that, once I get in the arena, I’m pretty good,” Kelly said. “It was Carol’s birthday today so I had a lot to play for today.

“I was a little bummed. I wanted to go bogey free on her birthday, but I’ll take the 4-under.”

Defending Cologuard Classic champion Miguel Angel Jiménez came into the clubhouse after shooting a two under, tied for 20th. Bernhard Langer, the 2020 Cologuard Classic winner, shot a 72, even and was tied for 36th as he seeks the PGA Tour Champions’ career wins record.

Quigley hopes to continue playing like Jiménez and Langer have in years past.

“I know there’s been some pretty low scores here. I know Langer a couple years ago shot low, Jimenez shot some low scores,” Quigley said. “Yeah, certainly not going to sit back and try to shoot even, so going to keep trying to make birdies.”

Chip shots

Former UA star Jim Furyk was tied for 65th after shooting a 3-over-par 75. Sabino High School alum Willie Wood, a sponsor exemption, was tied for 11th after he had a 3-under-par 69.

On Saturday night, after the second round concludes, the Tucson Conquistadores will host a Military Appreciation Concert at the practice range.

The country music concert will feature artists like Chase Rice and Chayce . A portion of the concert proceeds goes to DM50 a group that supports personnel at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Friday was Dress in Blue Day, to bring awareness to colorectal cancer and players, caddies and fans wore blue shirts or blue ribbons.

