Rapid COVID-19 testing deemed ‘game-changer’ for Pac-12, but when will actual games resume?

Since then, the NCAA, which has a degree of control over basketball that it lacks over football, has considered start dates between Nov. 10 and Dec. 4.

Scott said he was hopeful the NCAA would agree on a later date — Nov. 25 and Dec. 4 seem to be the leading contenders — and would be open to walking back the original no-games-until-January declaration.

“We’re hopeful today’s news and what’s coming from the NCAA will provide us a pathway to start before Jan. 1,” Scott said.

The testing breakthrough coming “eight weeks earlier than we originally anticipated does allow us to revisit some of our decisions,” Scott added. “When we made our decision (to postpone), it was a Nov. (10) start. We knew we could not be ready for that.”

However, Scott said the Pac-12 remained against the “bubble” concept the NBA and WNBA have created, playing games for weeks on end at a neutral site that features tight controls and testing.

So it’s unclear if Arizona would be able to participate in a modified NIT Season Tip-Off if it were combined with other multiteam events and moved to a single location.