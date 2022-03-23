Regents to vote on raise, contact extension for Arizona AD Dave Heeke

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke will receive a two-year contract extension and raise, pending Arizona Board of Regents approval during Thursday’s scheduled meeting.

Heeke, 58, is currently under contract through March 2023. The new deal would extend his contract through March 2025 while boosting his base salary. Under the proposed extension, Heeke would make $875,000 annually starting next month — a $95,000 increase over what he is scheduled to earn in his present deal. Heeke’s base pay would rise to $885,000 in 2023-24 and $895,000 in 2024-25.

Heeke will continue to receive a $100,000 annual retention bonus for staying at the UA. Heeke can leave in the final year of his deal without owing the UA any buyout money, a change from past deals. Heeke would owe $200,000 if he left before April 1, 2024, though UA president Robert C. Robbins can waive the buyout should he choose.

Heeke will continue to earn bonuses based on athletic and academic achievement. Last year, the Wildcats’ AD received $147,126.43 in total bonuses. He was paid $118,007.66 in various bonuses after Arizona’s women’s basketball team made the Final Four, the baseball and softball teams made the College World Series, and the women’s golf team finished in the top eight nationally.