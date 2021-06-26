Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Adia Barnes' Cats had a run Tucson won't soon forget

Let’s take a look at what Candrea accomplished in his time as Arizona’s skipper since 1986, shall we? He finished with eight national championships, 24 trips to the Women’s College World Series and a 1,674-433-2 (.794) record — all NCAA bests.

Across decades of statistically the greatest run in college softball history, Candrea coached the likes of Jennie Finch, Jenny Dalton, Taryne Mowatt, Jessie Harper, new UA head coach Caitlin Lowe, Dejah Mulipola, Toni Mascarenas, Laura Espinoza — the list is ongoing.

“I’m just blessed to have to do what I’ve been doing for so long. It’s run by great people. Been lucky,” Candrea said. “At the end of the day, there’s a lot of people that put hard work into this game.”

Candrea’s softball legacy carried beyond Tucson; He also led Team USA’s softball team to gold in the 2004 Olympics in Athens, and silver in the ‘08 Games in Beijing, coaching the country’s elite softball players on the biggest stage in sports.

Now he’ll put aside his coaching title and take on an advisor role with the UA athletic department and softball program. The winningest coach in UA sports history left his legacy, and will now pass his wisdom off to the new generation of softball players and coaches.