Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Four freshmen who made an instant impact at UA this year

“It was incredible, man,” said UA head coach Clancy Shields, who was named the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year. “It is the most incredible team I’ve ever been a part of. … I’m just so proud of our team. They’re an incredible group of kids and they really represented the U of A and Tucson in the very best way. I’m so proud of this team and excited to be a part of this journey. … We’re just trying to think about ways for next year. Now that we’ve had a taste of it, how do we get back and how do we do it more?”