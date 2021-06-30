Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three days UA fans will long remember

This year was historic for a number of reasons for both the Arizona softball and baseball programs.

More importantly, it was the final season for Mike Candrea as Arizona’s softball coach after 36 years. He led the Wildcats to eight national championships, 24 Women’s College World Series appearances and a 1,674-433-2 (.794) record — all NCAA bests.

This year was also the first time ever that the UA softball and baseball programs both went to the World Series in the same season.

How did the Arizona softball team punch its ticket to Oklahoma City? In the Wildcats’ second game of the Super Regional at Arkansas, with Arizona trailing the Razorbacks 1-0, UA super senior Alyssa Palomino Cardoza — on her 24th birthday — blasted a two-run, go-ahead home run in the fifth inning. The Wildcats tacked on two additional runs in the sixth inning to complete the sweep of No. 6-seeded Arkansas in Fayetteville.