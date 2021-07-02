Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three UA athletes who dominated

For the last week, the Star has reflected on the 2020-21 sports season in the Arizona Wildcats’ realm, as one of the most memorable years in history delivered a potpourri of celebration, sorrow and change.
Navigating through strict pandemic-inspired protocols didn’t prevent the UA from showcasing its athletes and their impeccable on-field — or on-court — abilities.
COVID-19 testing at the crack of dawn, two-a-day practices, workout sessions and balancing work in the classroom are tough tasks for student-athletes, but they made it through as life creeps back into normalcy.
Now, it’s time to honor and recognize the best of the best from this past year in UA sports.
To wrap up the Star’s week-long series: best athlete.
Honorable mention
Jessie Harper, softball
Along with several of Jessie Harper’s senior teammates, the pandemic ending the spring sports season in 2020 led the NCAA to grant an additional year of eligibility nationwide for student-athletes to finish their collegiate careers.
For Harper, Arizona’s star shortstop, coming back for a fifth season meant not only a chance to win the UA’s first national championship in 14 years, but to chase the NCAA’s all-time home run record.
Harper’s journey to become Arizona’s — and the NCAA’s — home run queen was stopped at 92, when she tied ex-Wildcat Katiyana Mauga with a dinger in the UA’s 5-1 loss to Alabama in the Women’s College World Series. Harper’s mark is three home runs shy of the NCAA record set by former Oklahoma star Lauren Chamberlain.
Harper finished her final season in Tucson with a .327 batting average, 16 home runs and 49 RBIs in 56 games.
Harper finished her Arizona career batting .339 with 282 hits and 255 RBIs in 831 at-bats to go with two trips to the WCWS.
“It’s a very tough game to sustain that over a long period of time and part of that is, what kind of work ethic does the kid have? Are they going to continue to develop? Or do they think they hit 20 home runs as a freshman and think that they’ve arrived?” said longtime head coach Mike Candrea.
“I know Jessie Harper wasn’t that type of kid. She would continue to work and keep herself in good shape and get stronger.”
Runner-up
Delaney Schnell, diving
Arguably the top athlete on the UA campus had a banner year as a redshirt junior.
Delaney Schnell, a Tucson High product and the 2018 Pac-12 Freshman Diver of the Year, continued to etch her name in Arizona swimming and diving history books by breaking the school record in the platform event with a score of 383.35.
For the second straight season, Schnell was named an All-American in both the 1-meter dive and platform dive, and was also named the Pac-12 Diver of the Year; Schnell also became a Pac-12 champion in both events.
After the season, Schnell, 20, qualified in two events for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics set to begin later this month: the 10-meter synchronized with partner Jessica Parratto, and the 10-meter platform.
“Honestly, it hasn’t hit me yet. It doesn’t feel real yet,” Schnell said. “It’s a lifelong dream of mine first with gymnastics and then diving. It’s crazy to say that I’ve finally done it.
“I was out training with Jessica 10 days before we came to Olympic Trials, and it was a really good decision since I had a longer time to adjust to the time change and get adjusted to the environment.”
Winner
Aari McDonald, women’s basketball
Remember the name: Aari (Air-ee). Legends only go by one name.
When it’s all said and done, the legacy Aari McDonald left behind puts her in GOAT (greatest of all time) territory at UA.
Like, jersey-in-the-rafters territory — a household name in Tucson and a lifetime member in Arizona basketball lore. One could argue UA head Adia Barnes is the greatest player in Arizona women’s basketball history, but even she said McDonald “no doubt is the best player in Arizona history... better player than I could have ever been.”
In all 93 games the 5-foot-6-inch McDonald played in as a Wildcat, she scored in double figures and concluded her college career as the UA’s all-time points per game leader, averaging 21.9, and is third all time on Arizona’s scoring list.
McDonald even drew comparisons to former UA men’s star Damon Stoudamire — also known as “Mighty Mouse” for his gritty play as a smaller guard.
“When the lights shine the brightest is usually when stars shine, and she has risen above every moment Arizona has needed her,” Stoudamire said. “She is so hard to guard as she’s fast, quick and elusive. In terms of a Ferrari, she has five gears and is hard to stop.”
But what McDonald did in her third and final season as a Wildcat was the final stamp on her storybook time in Tucson.
McDonald, a three-time Associated Press All-American, was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and led the Wildcats to their first-ever Final Four — and one bucket away from winning a national title. In the postseason, McDonald averaged 24.8 points and recorded back-to-back 30-plus-point performances in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.
“Stars make big plays and step up when it really counts. ... I’ve seen a different Aari in the tournament. She’s more relaxed and more at ease, really leading the team in so many different ways and letting the game come to her — she’s been unstoppable,” Barnes said during the NCAA Tournament.
“No one can guard her.”
McDonald’s draft stock soared by season’s end and she was taken third overall by the Atlanta Dream to become the highest-selected Wildcat in the WNBA Draft.
A new bar has been set in UA women’s basketball.
“I’m excited I am paving the way for future Wildcats out there,” McDonald said.
“I can’t explain it. I’ve created so much history since I’ve been there. I am so excited. I wouldn’t be here without my coaches and my teammates for putting me in successful positions. Thank you.”
