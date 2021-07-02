Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three UA athletes who dominated

In all 93 games the 5-foot-6-inch McDonald played in as a Wildcat, she scored in double figures and concluded her college career as the UA’s all-time points per game leader, averaging 21.9, and is third all time on Arizona’s scoring list.

McDonald even drew comparisons to former UA men’s star Damon Stoudamire — also known as “Mighty Mouse” for his gritty play as a smaller guard.

“When the lights shine the brightest is usually when stars shine, and she has risen above every moment Arizona has needed her,” Stoudamire said. “She is so hard to guard as she’s fast, quick and elusive. In terms of a Ferrari, she has five gears and is hard to stop.”

But what McDonald did in her third and final season as a Wildcat was the final stamp on her storybook time in Tucson.

McDonald, a three-time Associated Press All-American, was named the Pac-12 Player of the Year and Co-Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, and led the Wildcats to their first-ever Final Four — and one bucket away from winning a national title. In the postseason, McDonald averaged 24.8 points and recorded back-to-back 30-plus-point performances in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight.