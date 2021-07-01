Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three UA coaches who put it all together

Despite lackluster seasons from the Arizona Wildcats’ football and men’s basketball programs, the athletic department’s cash cows, the 2020-21 sports year at the UA was a banner year, especially in the spring.

Between trips to the World Series in both softball and baseball in the same season for the first time ever, deep postseason runs and program records, it was a year to remember for Arizona sports.

Former longtime Arizona softball coach Mike Candrea said "this might be the best overall spring sports year that I can remember in my 37 years at Arizona. ... It's something that should be celebrated and something we should all be proud of."

Success, more often than not, is a reflection of leadership, and the Wildcats had several commanders that stood tall when the lights were the brightest.

This week, the Star is honoring the best of the best in UA sports from this past year.

Up next: best coach.

Honorable mention

Jim Anderson, men’s golf

The Arizona men’s golf team had its best season under head coach Jim Anderson since he took over the program in 2012.