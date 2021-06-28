Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three Wildcats who played their roles perfectly

But Johnson will be the first to tell you the most underrated player on Arizona’s 2021 roster is one of the first players he recruited to the UA, junior center fielder Donta’ Williams, who hit .342 with a .481 on-base percentage in 240 at-bats as the leadoff hitter.

“He is truly the engine of our offense,” said Johnson. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. He very easily could have been the Pac-12 Player of the Year. I think he’s an All-American-caliber player.”

Compared to his teammates, Williams was the veteran of the clubhouse this season for Arizona and was the only upperclassman to have at least 100 at-bats.

“He’s a great leader in terms of words. He says the right things,” Johnson said. “He’s a great leader in terms of actions, in terms of controllable things, work ethic, off the field. But I think his true value is how he impacts our team on the field, impacts his teammates.”

Williams’ experience and reliability emerged in Arizona’s victory over Grand Canyon in the opening game of the Tucson Regional. GCU led 4-0 in the top of the second inning and could’ve brought in more had Williams not made a diving acrobatic catch to end the inning.