Reliving the 2020-21 sports year: Three Wildcats who played their roles perfectly

Every great film needs a distinguished supporting cast.
In sports, star athletes, who serve as poster figures for their respective team, are limited if their teammates don’t complement them.
Arguably the most memorable sports year in UA history brought a plethora of talent who weren’t as celebrated as their star teammates, but were just as essential in the grand scheme of the season.
This week, the Star is reflecting on — and awarding — the best of the best in UA sports from the 2020-21 season. The Arizona women’s basketball team’s run to the national championship game after upsetting UConn earned top sports moment, while UA head football coach Jedd Fisch was crowned best hire.
Up next: Best supporting athlete.
Honorable mention
Donta’ Williams, baseball
The Arizona baseball team went O-fer in the College World Series this year, but the 2021 Wildcats certainly had a season to remember.
With freshmen Daniel Susac and Jacob Berry — also known as the “Baby Bombers” — leading the show at the plate this season, the Wildcats had one of the top offenses in college baseball. Nine Wildcats finished with a batting average higher than .300, leaving then-head coach Jay Johnson (now at LSU) to believe “this is the best offense in Pac-12 history.”
But Johnson will be the first to tell you the most underrated player on Arizona’s 2021 roster is one of the first players he recruited to the UA, junior center fielder Donta’ Williams, who hit .342 with a .481 on-base percentage in 240 at-bats as the leadoff hitter.
“He is truly the engine of our offense,” said Johnson. “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. He very easily could have been the Pac-12 Player of the Year. I think he’s an All-American-caliber player.”
Compared to his teammates, Williams was the veteran of the clubhouse this season for Arizona and was the only upperclassman to have at least 100 at-bats.
“He’s a great leader in terms of words. He says the right things,” Johnson said. “He’s a great leader in terms of actions, in terms of controllable things, work ethic, off the field. But I think his true value is how he impacts our team on the field, impacts his teammates.”
Williams’ experience and reliability emerged in Arizona’s victory over Grand Canyon in the opening game of the Tucson Regional. GCU led 4-0 in the top of the second inning and could’ve brought in more had Williams not made a diving acrobatic catch to end the inning.
“Whatever ball comes my way, I feel like I should catch,” Williams said. “You can change the game in so many different ways. I feel like defensive plays create energy. ... It just gets the team going.”
Williams’ defensive heroics sparked a rally for Arizona in the 12-6 win at Hi Corbett Field.
Runner-up
David Laskin, men’s golf
The best season of the Jim Anderson era, which included Arizona’s first conference title since 2004, was largely due to his senior-heavy group led by Pac-12 Golfer of the Year Brad Reeves and Tucson native Trevor Werbylo.
Reeves held off Stanford’s Henry Shimp in a two-hole playoff to win the Pac-12 individual championship. In February, Reeves helped the UA win the Arizona Intercollegiate for his first victory as a Wildcat.
If the UA men’s golf team was a movie, Reeves would be the lead star. But Laskin is a huge reason Arizona celebrated conference supremacy this year.
On the final day of the Pac-12 championships, Laskin shot a team-best 6-under-par, and his eagle on the 18th hole gave Arizona the edge to win the conference title.
"He played phenomenal," Anderson said. "I told Brad (Laskin's roommate since signing with Arizona) on Hole 16 walking up the fairway ... your best man shot 66 today."
Laskin, a 2021 All-Pac-12 Second Team selection, was named the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and recipient of the Tom Hansen Medal for excellence academically and on the course.
Winner
Sam Thomas, women’s basketball
When the Arizona women’s basketball team made its magical postseason run to the national championship game, the spotlight was dead-centered on Pac-12 Player of the Year Aari McDonald, arguably the greatest player in UA history, and head coach Adia Barnes, a former Wildcat who anointed McDonald as the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) this year.
Along with the stellar frontcourt play from Cate Reese and Virginia Tech transfer Trinity Baptiste, the glue of Arizona’s starting lineup was Sam Thomas, who Barnes coined the “most underrated defensive player in the country.”
Thomas averaged 7.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game this past season, but the bulk of her production came on the defensive end, where she led the Wildcats in blocks (33) and was second in steals (61), 10 behind McDonald, the ‘21 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and conference leader in steals.
Thomas was named an All-Pac-12 selection and All-Pac-12 Defensive Team member. Academically, Thomas also received Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors and was named a CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American. Thomas won the Elite90 Award for having the highest GPA in the Final Four.
“It’s who she is, how she represents the program. I am so happy for her,” Barnes said. “She’s our team captain, our leader and she is a special young woman. She holds a special place in my heart. She chose me and Arizona when others wouldn’t. I absolutely love her.”
After Arizona returned to Tucson following the national championship game loss to Stanford, Thomas ended any doubt in her coming back to the UA for a fifth season.
"I love you guys so much, it's been a great journey with my teammates, and I'm going to come back for one more year," Thomas yelled to a crowd at Arizona Stadium.
Now she’ll finish her career at the UA in the star, face-of-the-program role.
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports