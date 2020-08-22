 Skip to main content
Report: Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk visits Patriots, could sign with team
Arizona Wildcats

Report: Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk visits Patriots, could sign with team

Folk played seven games with New England last season

Nick Folk, Steve Weatherford

New York Jets kicker Nick Folk and holder Steve Weatherford watch a field goal against the New England Patriots during a NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

 Winslow Townson

Former Arizona Wildcat and veteran NFL kicker Nick Folk visited the New England Patriots this weekend and could potentially sign with the team, according to league reporter Ian Rapoport. 

Folk — who has been in the league since 2007— needs to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is able to sign a deal with the team. 

Last season, Folk appeared in seven games with the Patriots after Stephen Gostkowski when down with a hip injury. In those seven games, Folk went 16-of-19 on field goals and 13-of-13 on extra points.

If Folk, 35, signs a deal with New England, he would be the second kicker on the team's roster along with 2020 fifth round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser. 

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

