Report: Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk visits Patriots, could sign with team

Former Arizona Wildcat and veteran NFL kicker Nick Folk visited the New England Patriots this weekend and could potentially sign with the team, according to league reporter Ian Rapoport.

The #Patriots are having free agent K Nick Folk in for a visit, and the plan is for him to sign Monday, source said. He’ll go through the protocol first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2020

Folk — who has been in the league since 2007— needs to pass a physical and go through COVID-19 testing before he is able to sign a deal with the team.

Last season, Folk appeared in seven games with the Patriots after Stephen Gostkowski when down with a hip injury. In those seven games, Folk went 16-of-19 on field goals and 13-of-13 on extra points.

If Folk, 35, signs a deal with New England, he would be the second kicker on the team's roster along with 2020 fifth round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

