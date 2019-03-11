Former Arizona Wildcat, Philadelphia Eagle and Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles will sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport.
The deal is expected to be worth $88 million over four years, with $50 million guaranteed, giving Foles the 11th-highest average salary among NFL quarterbacks. He can make up to $102 million with incentives.
According to Rapoport, the Jaguars will release Blake Bortles, who started under center for the team since they drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2014.
"One of the things he loved about this Jaguars fit," Rapoport said on NFL Network, "he's got an offensive coordinator in John DeFilippo who he knows very well, he's got a really talented defense on the other side. This is a team they believe can be in the playoffs with the right quarterback, and they think they now have it."
DeFilippo was the Eagles' quarterbacks coach from 2016-17, including the season Foles won Super Bowl MVP. Jacksonville last season finished 5-11 in last place in the AFC South.
Foles, a free agent who made $4 million with the Eagles last season, was linked to Jacksonville after Philadelphia made clear their intentions to move forward with former No. 2 overall draft selection Carson Wentz at quarterback. Wentz started 13 games during an MVP-caliber season in 2017 before he tore his ACL. Foles filled in and led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history while upending Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Foles was the game's most valuable player after he became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to throw for and catch a touchdown in the game.
Foles backed up Wentz again when the starter missed the final five regular season games in 2018. The Eagles squeaked into the playoffs as the second wild card and beat the Chicago Bears behind more of Foles' late-game heroics. Philadelphia went on to drop an NFC divisional game to the Saints.
Foles first made waves in the NFL in 2013, when he supplanted starter Michael Vick starter and threw for 2,891 yards and 27 touchdowns in 10 starts to be named to his first and only Pro Bowl at 24 years old.
The Arizona Wildcats starter from 2009-2011 has raked in $31.9 million in his seven-year pro career which includes time with the Eagles, St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs. He was Philadelphia's third-round draft pick in 2012.
Foles has thrown for 11,165 yards and 68 touchdowns in his career. In six postseason starts, he has 1,633 yards and 12 total touchdowns to five interceptions.