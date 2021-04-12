 Skip to main content
Reported extension at Arkansas pulls Eric Musselman out of Arizona's coaching search
Reported extension at Arkansas pulls Eric Musselman out of Arizona's coaching search

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, second from left, celebrates an apparent contract extension agreement.

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek posted a celebratory hint Monday night of a contract agreement with coach Eric Musselman that may have arrived at least in part thanks to Arizona's interest.

Twenty three minutes after Yurachek's tweet, Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted that indeed a multi-year extension agreement had been reached, thus pulling Musselman all but off the market.

Musselman was in line to get a raise from the $2.5 million annual salary he agreed to when he was hired from Nevada in 2019, having gained leverage by recruiting well, taking the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight last season and possibly by other schools' interest. 

The extension talks dragged into this month and, perhaps not coincidently, were completed just after Arizona had expressed interest in Musselman.

"Heard Muss told Arizona no thanks," tweeted Kevin McPherson of Hogville.net.

Another UA coaching candidate, Josh Pastner, is in contract extension talks with Georgia Tech.

