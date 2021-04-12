Reported extension at Arkansas pulls Eric Musselman out of Arizona's coaching search

Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek posted a celebratory hint Monday night of a contract agreement with coach Eric Musselman that may have arrived at least in part thanks to Arizona's interest.

Twenty three minutes after Yurachek's tweet, Stadium's Jeff Goodman tweeted that indeed a multi-year extension agreement had been reached, thus pulling Musselman all but off the market.

Musselman was in line to get a raise from the $2.5 million annual salary he agreed to when he was hired from Nevada in 2019, having gained leverage by recruiting well, taking the Razorbacks to the Elite Eight last season and possibly by other schools' interest.