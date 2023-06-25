The Tucson Sugar Skulls snapped their four-game losing streak to in-state rival Northern Arizona, taking down the Wranglers 42-28 Saturday night in Prescott Valley.

Tucson extended its road record to 5-1 this season, with its only loss against Duke City in May.

Sugar Skulls quarterback Ramone Atkins accounted for three touchdowns, while star receiver Carrington Thompson hauled in his 20th touchdown reception of the season on Saturday. Thompson's 20 touchdown catches ranks third in the IFL this year.

Tucson shut out the defending IFL champion in the fourth quarter in addition to scoring 14 points to escape with a two-touchdown victory.