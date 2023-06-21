Record-breaking Tucson Roadrunners forward Michael Carcone will be staying in the desert this coming season, though his play on the ice last year, coupled with the terms of his new contract, are likely to keep him spending much if any time Tucson during the 2023-24 season.

Carcone, who led the American Hockey League in points last season while setting Roadrunners' club single-season records for goals (31), assists (54) and points (85) in the process, signed a two-year contract extension with the NHL's Arizona Coyotes Wednesday. The deal is a "one-way" agreement, however, meaning that Carcone is more than likely to get an extended opportunity to prove himself at the NHL level, as opposed to end up Tucson for a fourth consecutive season.

One-way NHL contracts carry two big caveats: the player's NHL salary sticks even if they are sent to a minor-league affiliate, and the player must clear waivers if the NHL club intends to send the player down to the minor-league affiliate.

In Carcone's case, it's highly likely that any attempt to send him to Tucson would encourage another of the NHL's team's to claim the 27-year-old, who enters 2023-24 second all-time in goals and points, while third all-time in assists and penalty minutes in Tucson's seven-year history.

Carcone does have 30 NHL games under his belt — 21 in 2021-22 and nine last season — carding a combined six goals and three assists for nine points.

In addition to his AHL scoring title, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward was named a first team AHL All-Star. His 30/50/80 scoring line marked just the third time in the last decade an AHL player accomplished that, and he’s the first AHL scoring champ in at least the last 20 seasons to record more than 100 penalty minutes in the same year.

— The Coyotes also signed defenseman Steven Kampfer to a one year, two-way contract. Kampfer, a midseason acquisition from the Detroit Red Wings organization last year, recorded two goals, five assists and seven points in 12 games with the Tucson Roadrunners.