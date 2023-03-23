Amid a plethora of penalties, the Tucson Roadrunners had to settle for another series split.

Although Tucson (27-29-6-0) held the Ontario Reign to 1-for-9 on the power play, the Roadrunners lost 4-0 at home on Wednesday night, finishing their four-game home stand 2-2-0-0. That came a day after Tucson defeated the Reign 4-1.

The Roadrunners started Wednesday's game with a penalty in the first 28 seconds and then had too many men on the ice 2:49 in. They had four first period penalties in total with defenseman Will Reilly get a slashing infraction twice.

“It was an unfortunate game honestly,” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said. “We didn’t get off to a really good start. The penalties I think were 9-4 and I think we had half of those in the first period, so you can’t start off that way.”

Tucson ended the game with 14 total penalties.

After a scoreless first period, Ontario (31-26-4-1) scored three goals in the second, starting with one by defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, who also lit the lamp in the series opener. Tucson went 0-for-4 on the power play as the Reign added a fourth score in the third. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for Ontario, who is still in fifth place in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Clinging to the last playoff spot from the Pacific, Tucson did move three points ahead of eighth place San Jose Barracuda thanks to Tuesday's win and a pair of San Jose losses to the Colorado Eagles. The Roadrunners head to fourth place Colorado (34-20-5-3) this weekend to start a two-week six-game road trip..

The Roadrunners have gotten two points out of a possible four from their last five series, four of those were series splits.

“It’s obviously frustrating, where we are in the standings we want to win every game,” forward Adam Cracknell said. “We’ve had the opportunity to beat these guys twice in a row and we just seem to not be able to do it, so credit to them, they always come out good the second game and we expect them to do that and they did, we just didn’t have a response, just a little too late.”

On Tuesday, the Roadrunners won their second game in a row in keeping the Reign's losing streak going for the time being.

Tucson right wing Josh Doan, playing on a line with Bokondji Imama and Tucson captain Adam Cracknell, opened up the scoring with his first professional goal. Imama and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok earned the assists.

Doan said his brother saw him as a Roadrunner for the first time and his parents, including Arizona Coyotes' legend Shane Doan, were there again for his third game as a pro.

“It’s awesome,” Doan said. “Obviously it’s something you dream of and it’s something special that you work for and when you play with guys like Cracks and Boko it makes it a lot easier to get chances.”

At 15:38 in the second, Tucson forward Mike Carcone scored a power play goal, assisted by center Jean-Sebastien Dea and forward Colin Theisen. Carcone is leading the AHL in power play goals with 14, set the Roadrunner record for power play goals and is the first Tucson player to ever reach 70 points in a single season. Carcone's 27th goal overall also extended his own team record.

Tucson goalie Tyler Parks made 27 saves en route to winning the first star award.

"I thought it was a real strong game from start to finish,” Potvin said. “I thought Parksie gave us a real chance.

“We got to see power play convert for the first time in a long time. I thought that was really, really great," he added. "it wasn’t even just the goal. I thought that carried momentum into our 5-on-5.”

Tucson defenseman Ronald Knot also had a goal and Tucson center Jean-Sebastien Dea deposited an empty net goal from their defensive zone near the Arizona Daily Star logo. The goal was Dea’s 20th making him the eighth member of Tucson’s single-season 20-goal club.

Slap shots

• On Wednesday the Coyotes recalled forwards Milos Kelemen and Imama. They have combined for seven NHL appearances this season. Arizona also called defenseman Michael Kesselring back up again on Tuesday.

• The Roadrunners recalled forward Tyson Empey from the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators and sent forward Michael Mrazik back to Georgia’s capital. Empey was a scratch on Wednesday but wore No. 9 in warm ups after wearing 91 early in the season. Doan has worn No. 91 in college and now with the Roadrunners; his father wore No. 19 as a pro with the Coyotes.

• The Roadrunners have earned at least a point in 11 of their 14 games at home since they beat Bakersfield 6-2 Jan. 20 with five total multi-goal victories.