Forward Michael Carcone had a relatively unique night Saturday for the Tucson Roadrunners: he didn't score a point.

But even still, Carcone, the third-year Roadrunner in his eighth American Hockey League season, had done enough until Saturday that he won the AHL's 2022-23 scoring title outright with 85 points.

Alex Barré-Boulet of the Syracuse Crunch finished second with 84 after a two point night Saturday, and T.J. Tynan of the Ontario Reign was third with 80.

Carcone set Tucson club records for goals, assists and points this season, becoming the first 30/50/80 player in Roadrunners history. That feat had previously been accomplished only twice in the AHL in the last decade.

Carcone was the only AHL player to finish in the league's top 5 in goals (he was tied for fifth with 31), assists (third with 54) and points, while also finishing ninth in the league with 127 penalty minutes. Carcone becomes the first AHL scoring champ in at least the last 20 seasons to record more than 100 penalty minutes in the same year.

It's possible the AHL could announce the winner of the 2022-23 Les Cunningham Award, given each season to the league's most valuable player, this week. Carcone's output this season puts him clearly on the short list, with Barré-Boulet, Tynan, and Calgary Wranglers' goaltender Dustin Wolf also likely candidates.

The 26-year-old from Ajax, Ontario, did have an assist Friday night, a 3-2 Tucson loss to the San Jose Barracuda.

On Saturday Tucson rookie Michael Lombardi a 2-1 San Jose lead with his first career goal, with the primary assist the first of teammate Micah Miller's career, too.

With a 2-2 game appearing like it would be heading to overtime, San Jose's Nick Cicek scored his first of the year with 40 seconds left in regulation, before C.J. Suess scored on an empty net for the 4-2 Barracuda victory.