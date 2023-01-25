Roadrunners' remaining schedule includes goaltending gauntlet

The Roadrunners have been exposed to some top-flight goaltending on their schedule this season, and that doesn’t appear to be letting up.

The Chicago Wolves, current holders of the Calder Cup as the American Hockey League’s defending champions, flew to Tucson this week with a ringer of sorts on their roster in net: reigning NHL Rookie of the Month Pyotr Kochetkov.

Kochetkov, the presumed goaltender of the future for the Carolina Hurricanes, shined in somewhat limited action for the Wolves last season, posting a 2.09 goals against average and a .921 save percentage in 15 appearances. This year, that success has translated to the NHL level, where, in 18 appearances, Kochetkov has a 2.30 GAA and a .914 save percentage. In December, he was 7-0-1, allowing just 1.63 goals against and posting a .939 save percentage with a pair of shutouts.

So why back in the AHL? When healthy, Carolina has arguably the NHL’s deepest goaltending unit. Kochetkov filled in this season while usual Hurricanes No. 1 Frederik Andersen healed up, pairing with former Arizona Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta for the first-place Hurricanes. Now that Andersen (and the oft-injured Raanta) are both healthy, the seemingly NHL-ready Kochetkov can bake a little longer in the AHL.

Including two matchups this week, the Roadrunners play Chicago four times in the second half of the season. That includes Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. faceoff at Tucson Arena, the second of a back-to-back.

Kochetkov isn’t the only NHL goaltender to stand in the way of the Roadrunners this year.

Cal Petersen appeared in 82 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings from 2020-21 through the early part of this season. But amid early-season struggles, the Kings sent Petersen back to the Ontario Reign, where he started for years prior to becoming an NHL mainstay. In the AHL this year, Petersen has a 2.72 GAA to pair with a .909 save percentage in 14 games. He defeated the Roadrunners, 4-3 in overtime, in early December, and Tucson faces Ontario four more times.

There’s also Dustin Wolf, the AHL’s reigning top goalie, who’s contending for the award again with a .930 save percentage and 2.15 GAA for the Calgary Wranglers. Tucson sees Calgary twice more this season.

Across the board, Tucson’s remaining schedule could see the Roadrunners face 10 of the AHL’s top 22 goalies in terms of save percentage (a list that doesn’t include Chicago’s Kochetkov since he hasn’t played for the Wolves yet).

Tucson’s lead goaltending duo of Ivan Prosvetov and Jon Gillies is far off that pace. Prosvetov has posted a 3.38 GAA with an .891 save percentage (46th among qualified AHL goaltenders) in 23 appearances. For Gillies, it’s 3.70 and .878 in 15 games played (52nd among 54 qualifying goaltenders).

If not Carcone ...

The 2023 AHL All-Star Classic in Laval, Quebec, near Montreal, is barely a week away.

The return of AHL leading scorer Michael Carcone to Tucson from another NHL call-up this week likely means Carcone will be able to represent the Roadrunners in Laval Feb. 5-6 as an All-Star for the first time.

League rules dictate that each of the AHL’s 32 teams have at least one representative during All-Star weekend.

Tucson coach Steve Potvin took the diplomatic route when asked which other Roadrunners could represent Tucson in Laval, should Carcone not be with the AHL club at the time.

“I think there’s definitely some guys that have earned the right to represent (us),” Potvin said.

“Those decisions are made by the league, so I’m just going to run and skirt away from that question,” he added, smiling.

Should Carcone be recalled to the NHL again in the coming days, one not-far-fetched possibility to replace him is Adam Cracknell, the Tucson captain in his 17th season of pro hockey. Cracknell made the Canadian Olympic team last year, and a first AHL All-Star nod at 37 wouldn’t be symbolic. With 13 goals so far, Cracknell is on pace to break Tucson’s current single-season goal-scoring mark (to be fair, he’s one of four Roadrunners on pace for that).

If not this year, Cracknell should be in the running already for next season. Each year, AHL president Scott Howson selects a pair of usually longtime AHL players as All-Star captains “in recognition of their outstanding leadership and service.” Cracknell has captained multiple AHL teams at this point, and among his more than 1,000 career professional hockey games, 700 have come in the AHL (including 42 in the playoffs).

Career records in jeopardy

Even with another handful of games in the NHL over the past week, Carcone is still on pace to break just about every major Roadrunners single-season offensive mark if he sticks with Tucson. He’s also jump into a few Roadrunners’ career lists, too; Carcone is now third in all-time points for a Roadrunner and second in career goals.

At least two other Roadrunners should set career marks with the club this season. Earlier this month, defenseman Dysin Mayo became Tucson’s all-time leader in games played. He’s seen action in every one of the Roadrunners’ seven seasons in the desert. His return to Tucson from the Coyotes in December put him over the top with 269 total appearances.

It’s also a mortal lock that Bokondji Imama will set the Roadrunners’ career record for penalty minutes this year. In just 76 games, Imama, a hockey player and prize fighter all rolled into one, has 236 penalty minutes. That trails only longtime former Roadrunner Michael Bunting, who’s 244 in 260 games played is the current mark.