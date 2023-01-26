Roadrunners sweep defending AHL champion Chicago, 5-1 and 4-1; homestand finale vs. Abbotsford up next

The Tucson Roadrunners cruised to a series sweep this week of the defending Calder Cup Champion Chicago Wolves and their highly touted goalie.

The Roadrunners (18-19-4-0) beat the Wolves (14-20-3-1) 5-1 on Tuesday night and 4-1 on Wednesday at home, giving once-struggling Tucson momentum heading into the final weekend of a six-game homestand Friday and Saturday at Tucson Arena against the Abbotsford Canucks.

Eight different Roadrunners scored goals in the two-games against Chicago, and 14 Roadrunners notched at least a point in the series. Right wing Cameron Hebig scored two goals in Tuesday night’s game, while Tucson forward Michael Carcone had a goal Tuesday and a pair of assists Wednesday, giving him at least one point in team-record 12 straight appearances.

“That was our plan from the beginning – to try and get everyone involved and be able to wear teams down,” Tucson head coach Steve Potvin said.

The Roadrunners scored five on Tuesday against Wolves goalie Pyotr Kochetkov and four Wednesday against Chicago’s Zachary Sawchenko. Tucson forward Adam Cracknell added an empty net goal late on Wednesday to get to the 4-1 scoreline.

Kochetkov was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for December and is 10-4-0-5 with a .913 save percentage playing for the Carolina Hurricanes this season. He returned to the American Hockey League last week and won his first two starts back with Chicago before running into the Roadrunners.

“That’s a great challenge for us. We’re very aware that he’s played in the NHL and was rookie of the month and he’s got great numbers here in the American league,” Potvin said. “For us to score on a goalie like that gives us a lot of confidence.”

About halfway through the third period of Tuesday’s matchup, forward Laurent Dauphin scored off a long assist from forward Nathan Smith, a few minutes after Kochetkov slashed Smith.

“Well, it felt really good, especially after he whacked my foot like he did,” Smith said.

On Tuesday, after the game was nil-nil until about halfway through and 1-0 Tucson after two periods, the Roadrunners scored four goals in the third period. Tucson goalie Tyler Parks made 27 saves in his second AHL start of the season.

“We got some big saves from Parks early on in the game that really gave us some confidence, and it kept going throughout the game,” Potvin said. “I was pleased with the guys’ commitment to each other and how they were persistent in their game.

“They didn’t stop no matter what the score was,” he added. “That was honestly a very well-played group effort.”

While Kochetkov wasn’t in the lineup for Chicago Wednesday, Tucson forward Bokondji Imama, who scored the first of three first period goals for the Roadrunners in the second game, said they tried to get traffic and a lot of movement, this time in front of Sawchenko. It worked, as Imama, Hudson Elynuik and Laurent Dauphin had goals Wednesday before Cracknell’s empty-netter. The night before it was Hebig’s pair, Carcone, Ryan McGregor and Dauphin.

Ivan Prosvetov was in net for the Roadrunners Wednesday, stopping 21 of 22 Chicago shots in, statistically speaking, his best start in more than two months.

Up next for Tucson is a series with the Canucks (23-13-2-2), the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver club with the same name, starting on Saturday at 7 p.m. with Star Wars Night at Tucson Arena. The teams play again Sunday at 4 p.m., with that game televised locally on The CW Tucson (KWBA-TV; channel 8 or 58 on most Southern Arizona cable and satellite providers).

Saturday • Who: Abbotsford Canucks (23-13-2-2) at Roadrunners (18-19-4-0) • When: 7 p.m. • Radio: 1450-AM

"So far, so good. When you’re coming off two straight wins you feel pretty good about yourself,” Imama said. “But the home stand, we still have some games coming up so we gotta make sure that we close on those ones too.”

Slap shots

The Roadrunners started their six-game home stand 3-1-0-0. After the Canucks series looms the annual gem show road trip, which will take up much of February. “I think we have to take advantage of our home stand,” Hebig said. “We have the fans on our side and it’s our home ice, we have to make the most of this and get some wins here.”