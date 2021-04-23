Roadrunners turn luck in their own favor with 3-2 win over visiting Colorado

He’d return to the game late in the period. In the third, Mayo showed no signs of letup, tussling briefly with the opposition who were tracking too close to Tucson goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, and disrupting multiple Eagles rushes by tying Colorado skaters up along the boards.

“We know Dysin pretty well. And of course we were worried about him. But we knew if there was a chance for him to get back, he was going to suck it up for himself, for the team, for everybody involved,” Potvin said of Mayo, second all-time in games played for the Roadrunners with 243 over five seasons. “We’re happy to see he’s doing well. You know when you see a teammate go down, and we’re all worried about him, and he comes back, you get automatic life. You want to do it for him.”

Carcone said Mayo’s resolve is what makes him a presence on the ice and in the locker room.

“He’s a warrior. He’s a tough guy,” Carcone said. “He’s really good on the back end for us. Really solid, brings it every night. You know, he’s a really good teammate too. He’s got a lot of great attributes to be a leader, and I know a lot of guys lean on him.”

Roadrunners forward Nate Sucese’s first-period goal, assisted by Cameron Hebig, opened the scoring less than four minutes in. Colorado’s Jean-Luc Foudy tied it six minutes later.