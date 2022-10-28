Rob Gronkowski tries his first Eegee, and Tucson collectively cheers

Rob Gronkowski stunned many at Thursday's Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Kickoff Luncheon when he admitted that he had never tried Eegee's before.

It didn't take long for Kym Adair to fix that.

The Arizona Bowl's executive director posted a photo Thursday that showed Gronkowski slurping on one of the locally famous frozen drinks. No word on which flavor the former Arizona Wildcat and future Hall of Famer was drinking, though "Scary Berry" is the flavor of the month for October.

"He loved it," Adair tweeted.

Gronkowski's Eegee's revelation came Thursday, when he was the guest of honor and Dick Tomey Arizona Strong Award recipient at the sold-out Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl Kickoff Luncheon at the Tucson Convention Center.

During a "fireside chat," Adair asked Gronkowski about the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. When she said Gronkowski likely would've had his own Eegee's flavor if he was playing college football now, the superstar tight end was momentarily confused. He asked Adair if Eegee's were small stuffed animals, and the crowd of 1,000 gasped.

Within minutes, Eegee's Twitter account — alerted by those in the audience — began "Operation: Get Gronk an Eegee."

Mission accomplished.