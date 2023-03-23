The Pima women’s basketball team’s run toward the 2023 NJCAA Division II national championship ended Wednesday night against Baltimore County-Essex, with a particularly rough third quarter ultimately putting the Aztecs in a hole they couldn’t dig out of.

And while they were out of contention for the NJCAA DII crown when they took the court again Thursday in a consolation game, it was another particularly difficult third quarter that put the final cap on the Aztecs' seasonl.

In Wednesday's quarterfinal matchup, the Aztecs fell 89-75 to Essex after the Knights outscored Pima 37-17 in the third quarter alone. Pima led after one, was tied at the half and even outscored the Knights by six in the fourth quarter.

But that 20-point disadvantage in the third quarter alone created enough of a cushion for Essex, seeded second, to advance to the national semifinals.

During that third-quarter eruption, Essex’s Faith Blackstone scored 11 points while the Knights made 12 of 20 from the floor, 4 of 7 from 3-point range and hit 9 of 10 free throws. Pima, on the flip side, connected on just 6 of 16 from the floor and hit 1 of 5 3s in the third — the 20-point single-quarter disparity giving the Knights plenty of breathing room.

"The first 20 minutes was probably some of the proudest basketball I've had all year in terms of going into halftime, tied with the No. 2 team in the country, foul trouble all over the place, and people just kept stepping up," Pima coach Todd Holthaus said in a school release. "The third quarter got away from us, but they kind of looked at each other and said, 'This is not how we're going to end,' and they fought back in the fourth and made it a game. I'm just real proud of them."

For the game, Pima's Luisa Chavez (Rio Rico High School) led all scorers with 21 points while also chipping in eight rebounds. Matehya Abele (Holbrook HS) had 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Angel Addleman (Palo Verde HS) add 11 points, six boards and five assists for the Aztecs.

Aiona Johnson (Shiprock, N.M.) had nine points, and Torrance Begay (Page HS) eight to round out Holthaus’ starting lineup. Off the bench, Dominique Acosta (Nogales HS) scored seven, Taina Lee (Taylorsville, Utah) three and Camilla Norton (Gilbert Casteel HS) two.

Essex had three players score 17 or more points — including two reserves. Blackstone led the Knights with 19, while Ashley Dickey and Cassandra Hawthorne added 17, both coming off the bench.

While Pima outshot Essex from the floor (46.7% to 40.8%) and at the line (73.3% to 62.9%) for the game, the Knights did attempt 20 more free throws, making 11 more than the Aztecs.

Perhaps the biggest undoing for Pima was in the turnover battle, with the Aztecs giving the ball away 21 times, to just nine for Essex, with the Knights scoring 25 points off those turnovers, compared to just 13 for Pima.

On Thursday, Pima fell 78-72 to No. 6-seed Bryant and Stratton College, of Wisconsin, in the consolation round. Similar to Wednesday's outing, Pima took a tie into the half, only to be outscored by 10 in the third quarter. The Aztecs won the fourth quarter again, but it wasn't enough. Chavez scored 21, while Johnson added 18 and Addleman 17 in defeat.

The back-to-back losses bring Pima’s season to a close at 26-9 overall. That includes a 59-50 win this month over Scottsdale to earn the Aztecs another NJCAA Region I Division II crown and Holthaus’ team another national tourney bid, and a victory Tuesday over North Central Missouri. That win, coming in the national tournament’s first round, saw the Aztecs down by six entering the fourth quarter, only to come back to win 69-66 to reach Wednesday’s quarterfinals.