Running legend Bernard Lagat, two others to serve as Wildcats' interim cross country coaches

Via email, UA athletic director Dave Heeke told one runner that he had forwarded her concerns to the Office of Institutional Equity, which investigates complaints of discrimination levied against university employees. Heeke’s email said that the UA was taking her concerns seriously and that officials were “carefully reviewing the other concerns (she had) raised about the program.”

Prior to receiving Heeke’s email, the runner and several other former teammates contacted the Star to share their concerns.

In total, 20 former members of the cross country team spoke to the Star, detailing claims of abusive and neglectful practices on the team. Many of them shared stories about Peterson, saying she routinely made rude comments, spoke negatively about them to other runners and reported them for disrespect and insubordination to Li and Harvey when they tried to talk to her about her actions.

At the time, UA officials told the Star it had made “administrative and roster changes,” but would not detail what they were. The UA also said the athletic department would “continue to adjust to meet our goals for the program.” The athletic department hosts monthly performance meetings with medical staff, including sports psychologists, to “work through” various student-athlete concerns, plans and feedback. The meetings have led to advancements in how the department addresses mental health, training and the overall well-being of student-athletes, according to the UA.

