Sahuaro basketball star Alyssa Brown verbally commits to UNLV

012920-spt-hs girls hoops sa pic-p19.JPG

Sahuaro junior Alyssa Brown (44) shoots a free throw during Sahuaros 64-44 win over Salpointe Catholic at Sahuaro High School, 545 N. Camino Seco, in Tucson Ariz., on January 28, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Sahuaro High School basketball star Alyssa Brown, one of the top players in Arizona, closed her recruitment and committed to the UNLV Rebels on Friday. 

The forward, who is set to graduate in 2021, selected UNLV over St. John's, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, Elon, Hampton, Bethune-Cookman and Maryland-Baltimore County, among others.

As a junior in 2019-20, Brown 31.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game, and set the state's single-season scoring record (932 points). Brown led the 28-2 Cougars to the school's first state championship appearance since 2001. 

Brown became the first Tucson player since 2003 to receive Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

