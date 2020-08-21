Sahuaro basketball star Alyssa Brown verbally commits to UNLV

Sahuaro High School basketball star Alyssa Brown, one of the top players in Arizona, closed her recruitment and committed to the UNLV Rebels on Friday.
The forward, who is set to graduate in 2021, selected UNLV over St. John's, Grand Canyon, Northern Arizona, Elon, Hampton, Bethune-Cookman and Maryland-Baltimore County, among others.
110% committed🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/QkBLssY2x4— Alyssa Brown (@alyssajb_23) August 21, 2020
As a junior in 2019-20, Brown 31.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game, and set the state's single-season scoring record (932 points). Brown led the 28-2 Cougars to the school's first state championship appearance since 2001.
Brown became the first Tucson player since 2003 to receive Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!