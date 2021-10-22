Saint Mary's to give Arizona Wildcats yet another preseason test behind closed doors

Having lost two of their best shooters last December to injuries, Saint Mary’s shot a miserable 29.4% from 3-point range last season but ranked 13th in defensive efficiency while running the 10th slowest tempo in the country. They finished 14-10, or 14-7 against teams other than Gonzaga.

This season, Saint Mary’s was picked to finish third in the WCC’s official preseason poll, behind, of course, Gonzaga, as well as BYU. The Gaels return all 12 scholarship players while adding Lithuanian point guard Augustas Marciulionis, the son of former NBA player Sarunas Marciulionis and a teammate of UA’s Azuolas Tubelis on the Lithuanian U19 team that competed in the FIBA World Cup in July.

The two Lithuanians and two head coaches are familiar with each other. For everyone else, however, things will be different.

“It’ll be our first time competing against somebody else and we're going to be competing against a really good team that's well-coached, so I think it's gonna expose a lot of things and maybe show us a few things about ourselves,” Lloyd said.

In "intrasquad scrimmages, there's a comfort level everybody has with each other. But going against somebody else that's well-coached and well organized … you don't know everything they're going to do.”