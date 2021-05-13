Salpointe Catholic captures first beach volleyball state title

They did not to get that winning feeling in 2020 as the season was canceled due to the coronavirus. Salpointe players were left disappointed as they felt they had a special group last year as well.

“It was hard because we had a lot of good players and everything going for us,” said junior Emma Hugeback. “We picked up from where we left off and we knew what we needed to do.”

The Lancers came out determined early with their No. 5 pair of junior Leah Palomares and sophomore Gabrielle Monge won 21-9 and 21-12 to secure the match 2-0 and set point.

The No. 4 pair of Jalynn Ransom and Megan Muehlebach won 21-17 and 21-17, to give them the match and set point to give them the 2-0.

They only needed one more set point from their last three pairs, and they got that from their No. 2 pair, Hugeback and sophomore Rylen Bourguet that won close games 21-13 and 21-16.

“I said to myself I am going to win this match and going to win state,” said Hugeback. “Me and my partner were all-in since it was our final match and we won.”