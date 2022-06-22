 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Sam Thomas, Brooks Fail honored as Arizona's top senior athletes

  • Updated
042222-tuc-spt-catsys-p2

Swimmer Brooks Fail, left, and women’s basketball player Sam Thomas both won the Tom Hansen Award.

 Arizona Athletics

Women's basketball player Sam Thomas and swimmer Brooks Fail received the Tom Hansen Medal on Wednesday from the Pac-12 Conference. The award is given annually to every team in the league's top senior athletes based on "the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership."

The Pac-12 has named medal winners every year since the 1960-61 academic year.

Thomas, now with the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, earned a 4.0 GPA while completing her graduate degree in educational leadership. She is the first player in UA women's basketball history to be named a multiple-time academic All-American.

Fail, a Tucson native, was a seven-time All-American in the pool and stellar in the classroom. He is the 23rd recipient from the swimming and diving program to receive a Tom Hansen Medal, most of any sport on campus.

During his time at the UA, Fail also volunteered with Team IMPACT and as a youth instructor with Ford Aquatics. This spring, he received the UA's Sapphire Award as the top male student-athlete.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News