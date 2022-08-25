 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER: ARIZONA 1, NEBRASKA 1

Sami Baytosh's first career goal helps UA draw at Nebraska

Sami Baytosh

 Arizona Athletics

UA freshman Sami Baytosh scored her first goal as a Wildcat, finding the net in the 73nd minute to help Arizona to a 1-1 draw at Nebraska on Thursday night.

Nebraska had scored on an own goal in the 62nd minute to go up 1-0, but Baytosh scored 11 minutes later off an assist by Maddy Koleno.

Goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped four shots for UA (2-0-1), which has allowed only two goals in three games. Arizona opened the season with a 2-1 home win over Iowa State, followed by a 1-0 win at Texas Tech.

Nebraska is now 1-1-1.

The Wildcats are off until next Thursday when they visit Grand Canyon at at 7 p.m. UA's next home match is against UAB at 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.

