Sami Baytosh's first career goal helps UA draw at Nebraska

UA freshman Sami Baytosh scored her first goal as a Wildcat, finding the net in the 73nd minute to help Arizona to a 1-1 draw at Nebraska on Thursday night.

Nebraska had scored on an own goal in the 62nd minute to go up 1-0, but Baytosh scored 11 minutes later off an assist by Maddy Koleno.

Goalkeeper Hope Hisey stopped four shots for UA (2-0-1), which has allowed only two goals in three games. Arizona opened the season with a 2-1 home win over Iowa State, followed by a 1-0 win at Texas Tech.

Nebraska is now 1-1-1.