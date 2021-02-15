Saturday's USC-Arizona game set for 4 p.m. as Trojans move to No. 17 in AP Top 25

Arizona's game at USC on Saturday has been set for 4 p.m., with coverage on Fox.

The Wildcats were already scheduled to face UCLA on Thursday at 7 p.m, with either ESPN or ESPN2 carrying the game.

Monday's Associated Press Top 25 poll was the latest signal that Arizona is in for a difficult trip to Los Angeles this week.

USC, alone in first place in the Pac-12 standings, rose to No. 17 in the Top 25 while second-place UCLA is still getting votes (finishing 37th in voting overall) despite losing at Washington State last weekend.

The Trojans were the only ranked Pac-12 team again last week, with Colorado unable to jump in after losing at Cal and falling to No. 30 overall in vote totals. Oregon also received the 31st most votes overall.

FWIW, I had USC at 18 and Oregon at 24 on my ballot. Most of the Ducks' losses have come after COVID pauses and/or when key injuries were a factor.