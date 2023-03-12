Fresh off winning a pair Pac-12 individual diving championships last month, Arizona’s Delaney Schnell punched her ticket to the NCAA Diving Championship in three events, placing first in the women’s 1-meter, 3-meter and platform dive at the NCAA Zone E meet earlier this week in Federal Way, Washington.

While swimmers qualify for NCAA championship berths based on their results throughout the season, college divers must earn their spots via their performance at one of five “zone” meets that take place between the conference meets and NCAA championships.

Schnell, who won the 1-meter and 3-meter events at the Pac-12 championships while finishing second in the platform dive, swept all three events at the zone meet.

While a full list of qualifiers for the NCAA Diving Championships will be released Sunday, Arizona’s Quinn Gariepy-Regan could also earn an invite in multiple events. Gariepy-Regan took fourth in the women’s 1-meter, sixth in the platform dive, and seventh in the 3-meter competition at the Zone E event.

On the men’s side, Bjorn Markentin is the most likely UA athlete to have his name on the qualifying list. He finished seventh in the men’s 1-meter dive.