Scores from Saturday's AIA boys basketball and soccer quarterfinal playoff matchups

Tucson teams had a big day in Saturday's AIA quarterfinal playoff games for boys basketball and soccer.
Defending Class 4A state champion Salpointe Catholic had its game go down to the wire against Deer Valley, but the Lancers came out on top on the final possession of regulation thanks to a last-second shot from Nico Castaneda.
With the 63-61 victory over Deer Valley, Salpointe Catholic advances to face Paradise Honors in the semifinals on March 18.
Here are other notable scores from Saturday's playoff matchups.
Class 5A boys basketball
No. 2 Catalina Foothills 58, No. 10 Willow Canyon 37
Class 4A boys basketball
No. 2 Salpointe Catholic 63, No. 7 Deer Valley 61
Class 6A boys soccer
No. 4 Tucson 2, No. 12 Basha 0
Class 5A boys soccer
No. 10 Sunnyside 1, No. 2 Independence 1 (Sunnyside won via PK 4-2)
Class 4A boys soccer
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic 3, No. 9 Coronado 0
No. 3 Walden Grove 4, No. 6 Tempe 2
Here's an updated look at playoff brackets and schedules for boys basketball and boys soccer. Semifinals for boys basketball will take place on March 18 and semifinals for boys soccer will be played the following day on March 19.