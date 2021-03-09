Scores from Tuesday night's high school basketball, soccer playoffs

Playoffs in Southern Arizona for high school basketball and soccer officially kicked off Tuesday night.
First round matchups were completed for girls basketball and boys soccer.
Third-seeded Sahuaro girls basketball highlighted the night with a 58-43 home win over Thunderbird. Reigning Arizona state Gatorade Player of the Year and future UNLV Runnin’ Rebel Alyssa Brown scored 29 points in the victory.
Here's how the rest of the teams from Southern Arizona fared Tuesday.
Class 6A Girls Basketball
Rincon/University 40, Highland 33
Xavier Prep 56, Tucson High 42
Class 5A Girls Basketball
Flowing Wells 59, Canyon View 45
Gilbert Tigers 41, Sunnyside 20
Millennium 73, Cienega 26
Verrado 64, Catalina Foothills 34
Class 4A Girls Basketball
Deer Valley 52, Pueblo Magnet 30
Sahuaro 58, Thunderbird 43
Salpointe Catholic 50, Desert Edge 16
Class 3A Girls Basketball
Snowflake 64, Sabino 33
Class 6A Boys Soccer
Mesa 3, Rincon/University 1
Tucson High 1, Pinnacle 1 (Tucson won in PK 3-0)
Class 5A Boys Soccer
Sunnyside 2, McClintock 0
Glendale 3, Nogales 3 (Glendale won in PK 3-2)
Class 4A Boys Soccer
Coronado 1, Cholla 0
Notre Dame Prep 4, Canyon Del Oro 2
Salpointe Catholic 5, Thunderbird 0
Walden Grove 4, Lee Williams
Class 3A Boys Soccer
BASIS Phoenix 1, Pusch Ridge 0