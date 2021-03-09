 Skip to main content
Scores from Tuesday night's high school basketball, soccer playoffs
Arizona High School Playoffs

Scores from Tuesday night's high school basketball, soccer playoffs

  • Updated

Sahuaro's Alyssa Brown (44) slams her way into the lane through Thunderbird's Alea Lethridge (22), left and Kennedy Hatch (12) in their state 4A girls basketball playoff game at Sahuaro High School, Tucson, Ariz., March 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Playoffs in Southern Arizona for high school basketball and soccer officially kicked off Tuesday night. 

First round matchups were completed for girls basketball and boys soccer. 

Third-seeded Sahuaro girls basketball highlighted the night with a 58-43 home win over Thunderbird. Reigning Arizona state Gatorade Player of the Year and future UNLV Runnin’ Rebel Alyssa Brown scored 29 points in the victory.

Here's how the rest of the teams from Southern Arizona fared Tuesday.

Class 6A Girls Basketball

Rincon/University 40, Highland 33

Xavier Prep 56, Tucson High 42

Class 5A Girls Basketball

Flowing Wells 59, Canyon View 45

Gilbert Tigers 41, Sunnyside 20

Millennium 73, Cienega 26

Verrado 64, Catalina Foothills 34

Class 4A Girls Basketball

Deer Valley 52, Pueblo Magnet 30

Sahuaro 58, Thunderbird 43

Salpointe Catholic 50, Desert Edge 16

Class 3A Girls Basketball

Snowflake 64, Sabino 33

Class 6A Boys Soccer

Mesa 3, Rincon/University 1

Tucson High 1, Pinnacle 1 (Tucson won in PK 3-0)

Class 5A Boys Soccer

Sunnyside 2, McClintock 0

Glendale 3, Nogales 3 (Glendale won in PK 3-2)

Class 4A Boys Soccer

Coronado 1, Cholla 0

Notre Dame Prep 4, Canyon Del Oro 2

Salpointe Catholic 5, Thunderbird 0

Walden Grove 4, Lee Williams

Class 3A Boys Soccer

BASIS Phoenix 1, Pusch Ridge 0

