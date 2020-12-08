Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal State Bakersfield

Arizona has only had the “inconclusive” test for Terry, keeping him off the bench Monday but affecting no other players in games.

Brown holds his own party

When the Wildcats committed seven offensive fouls on Saturday against Eastern Washington and forward Jordan Brown fouled out, UA coach Sean Miller went on a classic postgame rant of sorts.

Without dipping into the penalty zone for complaining about officiating, Miller noted that the Wildcats should “kind of join the party and flop,” saying that the sliding underneath an offensive player or simply falling down can pay off by drawing offensive fouls.

On Monday against NAU, Brown had only one offensive foul and only two overall. Then he scored 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Technical issues prevented Brown from hearing a question during a postgame Zoom media conference over what he thought of Miller’s comments and if he made adjustments. But Miller said the reduced offensive fouls helped the Wildcats’ flow against the Lumberjacks and “made the game felt a little bit better.” He then expounded with less frustration about the fouling situation.