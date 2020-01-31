Scouting report: Arizona Wildcats vs Washington State Cougars

He said it

“Kyle Smith is an excellent coach. I followed him a lot when he was at San Francisco because I really admired how he built that program and how his teams played. He was Randy Bennett’s assistant and you see a lot of Saint Mary’s concepts. The difference being that they play a very fast tempo — they push the ball in transition. They really utilize the 3-point shot, and they use their defense.

“They’re a pressure man-to-man team but they down ball screens in a way where they don’t let the dribbler use the screen. They force turnovers and they really pressure you. They play hard with a lot of effort and they have a quick team. CJ Elleby is one of the best players in our conference. He does a little bit of everything. Talk about versatility: He’s the epitome of versatility as a player – steals, blocks, offense, defense, rebounds. He has really become a great 3-point shooter and they’re very smart and clever how they use him on offense.