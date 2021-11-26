Scouting report: How Arizona, Sacramento State match up heading into Saturday's game at McKale

“I’m not dying,” Katz told the Sacramento Bee with a laugh after retiring suddenly as Sacramento State’s head coach earlier this month. “I’m retiring. My health won’t let me coach anymore.”

Katz told the Bee that he’s had an ongoing health issue for the past two-plus years, and that his doctor recommended he stop coaching. He told nobody before his decision, not even his staffers. All they knew was that Katz was a health nut who rose early and went running regularly.

So his retirement was a surprise to everyone, even to longtime aide Brandon Laird, who has taken over the Hornets as interim head coach. Laird said Katz has kept details of his health situation private.

“It was with a lot of sadness and disappointment knowing that Coach Katz wasn’t going to be on this journey with us,” Laird said. “I’ve worked side by side with Coach Katz for 11 years now and just to have him come in one morning and tell all of us that, ‘Hey, I can’t do this anymore,’ there was a lot of shock, a lot of sadness.

“Immediately it was, ‘Coach, are you OK? What can we do to help you and your family?’ And then after that, it was, well, let’s stabilize the group. We still have a job to do. We have a game to get ready for.”