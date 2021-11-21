Seen and heard: Brian Jeffries escapes foggy Pullman for lights of Vegas







Out of the fog

Arizona radio play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries missed the Wildcats’ basketball game on Friday against Wichita State because it was a direct conflict with the UA football game at Washington State — but he almost missed that one, too.

That is, the fog that enveloped the Martin Stadium press box on Friday meant Jeffries had to watch much of the game just like everyone in Tucson — off a screen.

“Most of the second half, we couldn’t see the field,” Jeffries said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Jeffries said he became used to calling the game off a monitor after halftime and was OK with the slight delay from the action on the field — until analyst Lamont Lovett managed to peek through the fog and notice that Michael Wiley was breaking free for a 27-yard touchdown.

“He didn’t say it loudly but he said `It looks like Wiley scored,’ “ Jeffries said. “But I was still trying to call what was on the monitor. I didn’t see it yet.”