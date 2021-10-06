Senior defender Ava McCray chose to stay with Cats after coach left

“That environment was awesome,” McCray said. “That entire trip I feel brought my soccer game to the next level and it is kind of similar to the environment I’m in now. It was definitely incredible, and I learned a lot on that trip.”

UA coach Becca Moros said it was "a tremendous opportunity and experience … I am sure it helped her understand what she wanted to become as she continued to train and push to reach her personal goals and soccer goals.”

Now McCray is one of the seniors on the UA's roster, and showing the leadership skills needed to help the Wildcats improve.

“She has a great personality, really friendly, one of the biggest smiles on the team and she works really hard,” Moros said. “She has got really good technical abilities, playmaking and passing which is big for what we do.”

McCray has the option to return for a fifth season, but is also planning to attend graduate school with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.

Moros said McCray will be a great fit.

“She is definitely a caretaker,” Moros said. “She pays a lot of attention to what is going on and the details around stuff and doing a good job. She obviously has athleticism and understands the body from a personal perspective and experience there, so I think that always helps when you start working on rehabilitation and have been through things yourself and to know what process goes like and to know what it feels like to push your body.”