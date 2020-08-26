Seven Wildcats, including QB Grant Gunnell and RB Gary Brightwell, make PFF preseason All-Pac-12 teams

It is possible that the 2020 Arizona Wildcats would have been better than most analysts projected?

We’ll never know for certain after the Pac-12 Conference postponed the fall season because of the coronavirus pandemic. Even if a winter/spring season happens, the rosters and participation won’t be the same as they would have been.

But a preseason all-conference team from a highly respected outlet features several Wildcats, suggesting the roster might contain a decent amount of quality talent after all.

Seven current UA players made Pro Football Focus’ All-Pac-12 team, revealed late last week. The numbers jumps to eight if you include linebacker Colin Schooler, who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal in an attempt to play elsewhere this fall. All the players were named to the second or third teams or honorable mention.

Besides Schooler, the second-team selections by PFF were sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell and senior running back Gary Brightwell.