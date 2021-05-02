Several UA track and field athletes nationally ranked as Pac-12 Championships loom

The Arizona men’s and women’s track and field teams will head into the Pac-12 championships in two weeks with some nationally ranked individual athletes, but seemingly lacking the depth to compete with talent-rich Oregon and USC for team titles.

At Saturday’s Desert Heat Classic at Drachman Stadium, the Wildcat men dominated the hammer throw. Israel Oloyede (232 feet, 11 inches) and Jordan Geist (224-4) finished first and second.

Oloyede ranks fourth nationally in the hammer throw at 239-2 and Geist is sixth at 233-7. Geist, an All-American in the shot put, also ranks 11th in the event nationally at 65-¾. Geist had a busy Saturday, also ending up second in the shot put at 63-10½ and third in the discus at 182-3.

Freshman Johnnie Blockburger, a Tucson High graduate, captured the 400-meter dash late Saturday in the team’s regular-season finale. Strong wind gusts might have slightly slowed his time of 45.25 seconds. His best time of 44.71 ranks fifth in the nation and No. 1 in the conference.

Blockburger won Arizona high school sprint titles but few people, other than his coaches — Francesca Green and Fred Harvey — saw that school-record time of 44.71 coming.