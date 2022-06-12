Shannon Meisberger named first-team All-American after finishing eighth at NCAA Championships

Arizona Wildcats senior Shannon Meisberger placed eighth in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday in the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Meisberger, who finished second in the event last year, timed 56.83 seconds — 1 second slower than her season’s best time. She gained first-team All-America honors.

UA’s Talie Bonds finished 16th on Thursday in the 100-meter hurdles, winning a spot on the All-America second-team.

On the UA men’s team earlier in the week, Jared O’Riley, in the javelin, and Reinaldo Rodrigues, in the long jump, failed to reach their event finals.

Florida won both the men’s and women’s team titles.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

