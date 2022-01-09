 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shorthanded Wildcats suffer first loss of season at USC
USC 76, No. 4 ARIZONA 67

Shorthanded Wildcats suffer first loss of season at USC

  • Updated

Arizona's Cate Reese's had 29 points but the Wildcats dropped their first game of the season. UA next plays at Oregon State on Thursday night.

 David Swanson, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Alyson Miura hit four of her career-high five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 15 points to help the USC women’s basketball team upset No. 4 Arizona 76-67 on Sunday.

Miura missed only one of her six 3-point shots and had a career-high six assists. Jordyn Jenkins added 14 points and Desiree Caldwell scored 12 for USC (8-4, 1-1 Pac-12).

Bendu Yeaney made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Wildcats a 59-58 lead with 5:28 to play but Miura answered with back-to-back 3s in the next 62 seconds and USC led the rest of the way. Miura hit two more 3-pointers just 35 seconds apart to give the Trojans a 73-63 lead with 1:05 to play.

USC’s Jordyn Jenkins, center, looks to shoot between Helena Pueyo (13) and Sam Thomas, right, on Sunday. The Wildcats dropped their first game since losing to Stanford in the NCAA championship game last season.

“This is huge for us,” Miura said, “so much confidence. When my team needs me, I’ll knock (shots) down.”

Cate Reese led Arizona with a season-high 29 points — one shy of her career best. Yeaney added 12 points, a career-high tying eight assists and two steals.

Center Lauren Ware and point guard Shaina Pellington, who have 18 combined starts for Arizona this season, did not play.

Jordan Sanders, USC’s leading scorer this season at 11.9 points per game, did not play (knee) for the Trojans.

Arizona's Helena Pueyo (13) is fouled by Desiree Caldwell on Sunday. USC won 76-67.

Arizona (11-1, 1-1 Pac-12) had its four-game win streak against the Trojans snapped.

The Wildcats have been ranked in Top 25 poll for 41 straight weeks, the longest stretch in school history, and their No. 4 ranking is the highest regular-season ranking in program history.

The game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans program and was closed to the general public in alignment with USC’s decision to conduct the first week of Spring semester classes remotely. Only families and guests of team members were permitted to attend.

Arizona next plays at Oregon State on Thursday night. The Beavers haven’t played since Dec. 19.

Up next

Who: No. 4 Arizona (11-1, 1-1) at Oregon State (7-3, 0-0)

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Radio: 1400-AM

USC 76, Arizona 67

ARIZONA (11-1)

Copeland 1-1 0-0 2, Reese 9-21 9-9 29, Thomas 0-8 3-5 3, Pueyo 3-7 0-0 8, Yeaney 4-7 3-4 12, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 1-1 0-0 2, Conner 3-12 2-2 9, Sanchez 1-3 0-0 2, Vonleh 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-61 17-20 67

SOUTHERN CAL (8-4)

Jenkins 5-11 3-4 14, Pili 4-12 0-0 9, Caldwell 2-5 8-10 12, Perkins 1-3 0-0 2, Reed 2-2 4-4 9, Miura 5-8 0-0 15, Akunwafo 3-4 0-0 6, Marshall 3-10 3-3 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 18-21 76

Arizona 20 14 16 17 — 67

Southern Cal 19 15 15 27 — 76

3-Point Goals-Arizona 6-22 (Reese 2-5, Thomas 0-2, Pueyo 2-3, Yeaney 1-3, Conner 1-8, Sanchez 0-1), Southern Cal 8-14 (Jenkins 1-1, Pili 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Perkins 0-2, Reed 1-1, Miura 5-6, Marshall 0-1).

Assists-Arizona 15 (Yeaney 8), Southern Cal 19 (Miura 6).

Fouled Out-None. Rebounds_Arizona 36 (Team 8-10), Southern Cal 34 (Jenkins 3-7).

Total Fouls-Arizona 21, Southern Cal 14.

Technical Fouls-None.

A-0.

