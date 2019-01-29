The Arizona men’s golf team defended its Arizona Intercollegiate title on Tuesday by holding off Arizona State.
The Wildcats shot a collective 37-under-par 815 to beat the Sun Devils by three strokes. The mark tied a program record initially set at the 1992 John Burns Intercollegiate and tied at the 2006 NCAA West Regional.
The UA’s final-round score of 21 under par was the best in program history, topping the 19-under score from the third round of the 2000 NCAA Championships.
Trevor Werbylo, a freshman, led the Wildcats with a 65 on Tuesday and finished second among individual golfers at 11 under par for the tournament, eight strokes behind Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips. All five individual UA golfers finished inside the top 15.
“Our team was simply outstanding today,” coach Jim Anderson said. “They demonstrated so many qualities that we talk about to be a championship team. They were patient, resilient, focused, competitive and confident. It was very simply, one of those days where you just want to get out of their way.”
Werbylo called it “an awesome couple of days.”
“All five guys contributed and played extremely well,” he said. “It feels good to defend our title and we are all excited for the rest of the spring.”