Sixth-year senior Jill Aguilera hopes to finish UA career strong before turning pro

Forward Jill Aguilera became the first-ever sixth-year senior for the Arizona Wildcats this year, thanks in part to an NCAA rule granting an extra year of eligibility to those who played during the coronavirus pandemic.
The pros are waiting. In January, Aguilera was claimed by Chicago Red Stars of the National Women's Soccer League. She plans to join the Red Stars in February or March, after her college career is over.
Despite the honor, Aguilera still has a chip on her shoulder to get better every day. The Wildcats (3-5, 0-1 Pac-12) will face a major challenge on Thursday, when they host No. 3 UCLA (8-0-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) at 8 p.m. in a game that will air on Pac-12 Arizona.
“I still feel like I am proving myself every day regardless of whether they picked me up or not,” Aguilera said. “I just think it is important to keep playing well and to get more experience to be better once I go in when it is time.”
Wildcats head coach Becca Moros said Aguilera's selection is "good for her confidence" and "an exciting thing."
"Everybody knows transitioning out of college sports to pro sports comes with some challenges and turmoil," she said. "Some players have a smooth transition, while some players really have to grit and grind their teeth for a while until they get the right opportunity to emerge as a pro.”
Aguilera has always had a knack at finding the back of the net. She has nine goals each of the last two seasons and already has two games this year with two goals. Aguilera possesses a unique awareness of. where she is on the field at all times, Moros said.
“Jill has a real nose for the goal, as people say,” Moros said. “It is kind of cliche, but true for forwards and she is very opportunistic. She is always aware of where the goal is. If the opportunity pops up, she is usually in a good position to take advantage of it. She is also able to make a lot of her few opportunities at times, which is an important characteristic for forwards.”
Though Aguilera doesn’t consider herself a leader on the team — every player takes responsibility for themselves, she said — Moros the forward's experience Aguilera offers makes her one.
“Jill leads by example and she is very consistent in what she does,” Moros said. “There’s no ups and downs in her personality, approach or how she comes out, so she is very professional in that sense. I think the players can look to her to see what that looks like, what that experience looks like and what that maturity looks like, so she is definitely a big time leader for us.”
Corner kicks
• Aguilera has scored 28 goals in her UA career, trailing Gabi Stoian (29) and Mallory Miller (32) all-time. She said offseason has helped her find the back of the net often.
“Just precise things like where you want to hit the ball, what part of the ball you want to hit and focusing on your targets with a lot of reps,” Aguilera said.
• Following Thursday's match, the Wildcats will host N. 21 USC at 1 p.m. Sunday. The match will air live on Pac-12 Arizona.