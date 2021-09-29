Sixth-year senior Jill Aguilera hopes to finish UA career strong before turning pro

Aguilera has always had a knack at finding the back of the net. She has nine goals each of the last two seasons and already has two games this year with two goals. Aguilera possesses a unique awareness of. where she is on the field at all times, Moros said.

“Jill has a real nose for the goal, as people say,” Moros said. “It is kind of cliche, but true for forwards and she is very opportunistic. She is always aware of where the goal is. If the opportunity pops up, she is usually in a good position to take advantage of it. She is also able to make a lot of her few opportunities at times, which is an important characteristic for forwards.”

Though Aguilera doesn’t consider herself a leader on the team — every player takes responsibility for themselves, she said — Moros the forward's experience Aguilera offers makes her one.

“Jill leads by example and she is very consistent in what she does,” Moros said. “There’s no ups and downs in her personality, approach or how she comes out, so she is very professional in that sense. I think the players can look to her to see what that looks like, what that experience looks like and what that maturity looks like, so she is definitely a big time leader for us.”

Corner kicks