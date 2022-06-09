Smarty Cats: UA athletes post second-highest spring-semester GPA in department history

For the ninth semester in a row, Arizona Wildcats athletes posted an average GPA of 3.0 or higher.

The 3.082 average is the second-highest spring-semester GPA in department history, the UA said Thursday. So is the athletes' cumulative career GPA of 3.224.

More than 65% of all UA athletes carry GPAs of 3.0 or higher, and 41.4% have GPAs of 3.5 or higher.

The UA's spring GPA comes after athletes set a record with a 3.157 average GPA in the fall.

"Our athletics department's 'Wildcat Way' mission to develop academic, athletic and life champions continues to be fulfilled at the highest level as our student-athletes are a point of pride for the University of Arizona and our Southern Arizona community," athletic director Dave Heeke.

Arizona's women's golfers carried a record team GPA of 3.821 for the spring semester, the best among all Wildcats teams. The men's cross country team posted a 3.484 GPA, tops among men's teams. The UA baseball and men's basketball teams also set single-semester GPA records.

