Social media reactions after the Arizona Wildcats' 17-point loss to Oregon State

The Arizona Wildcats' first four losses were by a combined 13 points, and three of those loses came against teams currently ranked in the top 10 (Baylor, Oregon and Gonzaga).

But Sunday's loss was quite different as the Wildcats were a second half no-show against the Beavers, getting outscored 51-34 in the final 20 minutes up in Corvallis, losing 82-65. Not surprisingly, social media had some pretty strong reactions after the defeat that knocked the Cats out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season.