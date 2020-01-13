You are the owner of this article.
Social media reactions after the Arizona Wildcats' 17-point loss to Oregon State

University of Arizona vs Oregon State

Arizona forward Ira Lee (11) attempts to muscle his way through Oregon State center Roman Silva (12), left, and forward Tres Tinkle (3) in the second half of their Pac-12 game at Gil Coliseum, January 12, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats' first four losses were by a combined 13 points, and three of those loses came against teams currently ranked in the top 10 (Baylor, Oregon and Gonzaga).

But Sunday's loss was quite different as the Wildcats were a second half no-show against the Beavers, getting outscored 51-34 in the final 20 minutes up in Corvallis, losing 82-65. Not surprisingly, social media had some pretty strong reactions after the defeat that knocked the Cats out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat. 

