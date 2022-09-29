 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick
ARIZONA VOLLEYBALL

Sofia Maldonado Diaz believes Wildcats will rebound after slow start to volleyball season

  • Updated

Junior Sofia Maldonado Diaz leads the Wildcats with 20 aces early in the Pac-12 season.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona has lost its first two matches in Pac-12 play, and junior outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz isn't worried.

"Washington lost their first two matches (last year), and they won the Pac-12 Conference," she said. "We need to take the things that went wrong from those two games and try to push everyone and try to do our best in every match."

Arizona (10-3 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) will get another chance starting Friday, when it takes on Oregon State in Corvallis. The Wildcats will play Oregon on Sunday at noon.

Coach Dave Rubio has challenged Maldonado Diaz, a junior from Guadalajara, to carry herself like the best player on the team. She ranks second among all Wildcats, behind Jaelyn Hodge, with 134 kills. Her 20 aces are tops on the team. Maldonado Diaz was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a member of the All-Pac-12 team as a freshman. She was an honorable mention all-league choice a year ago.

People are also reading…

"I like that role, and I am just trying to help everyone on the court and off the court," Maldonado Diaz said.

The young Wildcats got off to a hot start, going 10-1 in non-conference play. The level of competition has risen in Pac-12 play; three conference teams are ranked in the top 25 nationally. 

"It's really different. It's not just the players it's also the feeling that you know it's conference teams and they are really good and you just need to play harder," Maldonado Diaz said. "We can see the difference, definitely."

During the offseason, Maldonado Diaz tries to work out with the Mexican National team. (She started for Mexico's U18 and U20 teams).

Sofia Maldonado Diaz, right, leads the Wildcats into a weekend trip to the Oregon schools.

If she cannot do that, Maldonado Diaz trains with her old club team, practicing at least two hours a day trying to apply what she has been taught at Arizona.

According to Maldonado Diaz, the speed and technique of the game is the biggest difference between Arizona and the international game.

Just like there's a difference between non-conference and Pac-12 play, too.

"Here it's faster, the play is faster … It's' more technique you need to follow every rule and follow the system they have," she said. "I play how I like to play there (in Mexico);  I try to learn from all of the older players."

Friday

Who: Arizona (10-3, 0-2) at Oregon State (6-6, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar confirms COVID-19 test requirements for World Cup fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News