Sofia Maldonado Diaz believes Wildcats will rebound after slow start to volleyball season

Arizona has lost its first two matches in Pac-12 play, and junior outside hitter Sofia Maldonado Diaz isn't worried.

"Washington lost their first two matches (last year), and they won the Pac-12 Conference," she said. "We need to take the things that went wrong from those two games and try to push everyone and try to do our best in every match."

Arizona (10-3 overall, 0-2 Pac-12) will get another chance starting Friday, when it takes on Oregon State in Corvallis. The Wildcats will play Oregon on Sunday at noon.

Coach Dave Rubio has challenged Maldonado Diaz, a junior from Guadalajara, to carry herself like the best player on the team. She ranks second among all Wildcats, behind Jaelyn Hodge, with 134 kills. Her 20 aces are tops on the team. Maldonado Diaz was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and a member of the All-Pac-12 team as a freshman. She was an honorable mention all-league choice a year ago.

"I like that role, and I am just trying to help everyone on the court and off the court," Maldonado Diaz said.

The young Wildcats got off to a hot start, going 10-1 in non-conference play. The level of competition has risen in Pac-12 play; three conference teams are ranked in the top 25 nationally.

"It's really different. It's not just the players it's also the feeling that you know it's conference teams and they are really good and you just need to play harder," Maldonado Diaz said. "We can see the difference, definitely."

During the offseason, Maldonado Diaz tries to work out with the Mexican National team. (She started for Mexico's U18 and U20 teams).

If she cannot do that, Maldonado Diaz trains with her old club team, practicing at least two hours a day trying to apply what she has been taught at Arizona.

According to Maldonado Diaz, the speed and technique of the game is the biggest difference between Arizona and the international game.

Just like there's a difference between non-conference and Pac-12 play, too.